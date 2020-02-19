The festival might almost be old enough to knock back a froth in any country in the world, but it’s still bringing fresh offerings to the table for punters each year. In its 20th year of heating up the north coast in the middle of winter, Splendour In The Grass is introducing two (2) new bars for you to chill out and/or boogie down in in 2020.

For the first time, Splendour will have a dedicated queer space. Named Rainbow Bar, the new venue inside the festival grounds will be an inclusive space for all genders and sexualities, with a promise of programming by some of the biggest party starters from the country’s LGBTQI community.

I’m gonna say just imagine all the glitter and glamazon vibe of the annual Mardi Gras but packed tightly into a bar within the Splendour festival. I can only hope the Splendour party team know how to pad it out, cinch it in, and beat it for the gods, because category absolutely is Festival Eleganza Extravaganza, hunty.

For those of us who want to take it easy for a bit, or are taking a well-earned break from the booze, the Temperance Bar is sure to be your haven for the festival this year. It’s Splendour’s first-ever bar that has no alcohol behind the bar but will instead be slinging out booze-free bevvies from a menu crafted by a “renowned mixologist”, which I truly hope is actually a Conan O’Brien and Andy Samberg tag team of mixing drinks.

We don’t have much more information on the new bars within the Splendour In The Grass festival grounds just yet but as soon as we hear anything, a mere morsel of information, a skerrick of a lineup or drinks menu, we’ll let you know.