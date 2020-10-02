Thanks for signing up!

In news I’m very sorry to report, Sizzler has announced it’s shutting up shop in Australia this year.

The family staple and beloved favourite confirmed the news on Friday morning, sharing a statement across its social media platforms.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that after 35 years it is time to say goodbye,” Sizzler wrote.

“The difficult decision has been made to close all remaining Sizzler Australia restaurants this November.

“We are so very grateful to our dedicated staff and we want to thank each and every one of our customers for supporting us and creating and sharing memories at Sizzler over the past 35 years.”

Sizzler said its restaurants will remain open until the last day of trade on November 15, 2020.

Bookings are a must in Queensland and New South Wales, however, so please remember to call ahead for a table.

“We hope to see you all for one last slice of Cheese Toast,” Sizzler concluded.

I CRY.

You can read Sizzler’s full statement below.

As it stands, there are nine remaining Sizzler stores across Australia – five in Queensland, three in Perth, and one in Campbelltown.

According to 9News, Sizzler’s parent company Collins Foods cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as one of its primary reasons to close.

“Of the three restaurant brands that Collin Foods operates, Sizzler has been hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company shared in a statement.

Unlike Collins Foods’ other big brands, including KFC and Taco Bell, Sizzler hasn’t been able to recover from the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, Sizzler’s low numbers meant that the team just couldn’t establish a clear path to profitability in the future.

Collins Foods’ CEO Drew O’Malley said the closure has been a “difficult decision”, especially for the many dedicated Sizzler employees and customers across the country.

Around 600 employees have been offered redundancy packages, with Collins Foods confirming it will try and reallocate some staff to KFC and Taco Bell.

So, before November 15 comes around, be sure to stuff your gob one last time. Sizzler’s beautiful salad bar is waiting for you, and the wraps, and melts, and grills. Everything.

Sizzler, you beauty, thank you for the memories.