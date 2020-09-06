Remember when our lord and saviour Hilary Duff said “this is what dreams are made of?” Well, I finally know what she’s talking about because I have discovered these Oreo-stuffed chocolate truffles and I will absolutely be dreaming about them for the rest of my life.

Amateur baker Eloise Head of @FitWaffleKitchen shared the recipe on her Instagram and I truly can’t believe it only has four ingredients.

You can’t tell me these look better than even the best orgasm you’ve ever had. I mean LOOK AT THAT.

For all of you craving at home, the ingredients needed to make your own Rolo-stuffed Oreo truffles are:

  • 10 Oreos
  • 60g Cream Cheese, softened
  • 7 Rolos
  • 130g Milk Chocolate

You can watch the video for the full recipe but I will warn you, you are legally required to send me one truffle if you choose to make these. I’m sorry, I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them.

Don’t be fooled by her handle, this account has nothing to do with healthy eating and absolutely won’t make you fit. But it *does* include a tonne of mouthwatering recipes including these four-ingredient red velvet cookies and countless other decadent desserts.

Anyway, that’s what I’ll be eating every day for the rest of the year.

