Remember when our lord and saviour Hilary Duff said “this is what dreams are made of?” Well, I finally know what she’s talking about because I have discovered these Oreo-stuffed chocolate truffles and I will absolutely be dreaming about them for the rest of my life.
Amateur baker Eloise Head of @FitWaffleKitchen shared the recipe on her Instagram and I truly can’t believe it only has four ingredients.
You can’t tell me these look better than even the best orgasm you’ve ever had. I mean LOOK AT THAT.
For all of you craving at home, the ingredients needed to make your own Rolo-stuffed Oreo truffles are:
- 10 Oreos
- 60g Cream Cheese, softened
- 7 Rolos
- 130g Milk Chocolate
You can watch the video for the full recipe but I will warn you, you are legally required to send me one truffle if you choose to make these. I’m sorry, I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them.
Don’t be fooled by her handle, this account has nothing to do with healthy eating and absolutely won’t make you fit. But it *does* include a tonne of mouthwatering recipes including these four-ingredient red velvet cookies and countless other decadent desserts.
Anyway, that’s what I’ll be eating every day for the rest of the year.