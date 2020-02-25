Here’s some good news that’ll get you pining for the last weekend of summer – you can cop yourself a free feed of chips at your local Red Rooster this weekend, absolutely no questions asked.

Yep, there’s no coupon or anything, it’s simply to celebrate the fact that we get an extra phantom day this year – that sacred and weird February 29.

Literally anything can happen on that spare day that we only get once a year, and considering we’ve already seen a weird-ass week filled with escaped apes, who knows what else is gonna go down on Saturday. Is Mercury in gatorade already? Can someone let me know?

To cop your free chippies, all you have to do is drop into your local Red Rooster and ask for a regular chips, and you’ll get them for free.

I dunno about you but this is like, genius-tier shit if you’re prepping yourself for a big night of Mardi Gras partying ahead. Chippies before a night on the turps is a king move, you’d be a bloody fool to not get around it.

OR maybe if you play your cards right, you could cop some free Red Rooster chips on the way home after a big Friday night out. Just as long as its within the hours of the sacred leap day, February 29.

And considering the Red Rooster chips look like this, it’d be foolish to not cop freebies. I mean it’s not even 10am and I’m already hungry for lunch now.

