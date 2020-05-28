A little slice of the NSW south coast has popped up in the Big Smoke this week, with the famed Pilgrims Café opening right by the beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs this week.

If you’re one of the many, many Sydneysiders who have a holiday house three hours south down in Ulladulla, Mollymook, Narrawallee or one of those little beachy spots, you’ll know that the veggie burgers and other treats from the original Pilgrims Café in Milton are all-time. Trust me, I know.

The original food spot was my local café growing up. I was born pretty much across the road from Pilgrims (well, the hospital up the road) and I can’t tell you how bloody good a Bliss Burger is on a hot summer’s day after a morning at the beach. I haven’t had a burger from Pilgrims since Christmas, and that in itself is a fucking travesty.

And now I’m so bloody excited to see them open up their fifth shop in their little empire that seemingly can’t be further than spitting distance from the ocean. Maybe it’s something in the salty air that makes their food taste so fucking good.

Pilgrims Bronte can be found at 127 Macpherson St, and are doing their classic burgers and wraps, pies, and the juices that are named after various surf spots from around the Ulladulla area. (No Crystals? Rude.)

They’re also doing the famed Mexican dinners as well, so you know you’re getting a very good snapshot of everything that Pilgrims plates up at its four other cafés dotted up and down the coast.

So the next time you’re over getting some fresh ocean air by the sea, I cannot stress enough – go to this café. Go and get a Bliss Burger and a Golfie juice and thank me later.

Now open a café in Melbourne, you cowards. Do it.