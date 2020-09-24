Have you ever looked at a Freddo Frog and thought, ‘You know what? This would be better if it had a bunch of weird little animals in its belly’? Well good news for you, because a brand new ~3D~ Freddo has just hopped into lolly aisles across the country, with a surprise little tum filled with more sweeties.

To celebrate the 90th (!!!) birthday of the perfect little choccy frog Cadbury has launched a new version of Freddo, with surprise themed lollies in his guts – underwater sea creatures and the infinite realms of space.

Look, they’re cute but definitely a bit alarming. Is this what Freddo eats when he’s on his adventures around the place? Just going around gobbling up stars and planets in space, and whole seahorses (?) dolphins (??) and mermaids (???). I knew frogs could gobble down pretty big bugs but this is truly something else.

It’s like the Kinder Surprise of Freddos, giving us the ability to shake the little snack and hear the little candies rattling about in his guts, which isn’t weird at all. Not in the slightest bit strange that Freddo has the capabilities of eating something astronomically larger than him. It’s canon now, baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Snackadoo Review (@thesnackadooreview) on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:23am PDT

Apparently Space Force Freddo and Deep Sea Diver Freddo (that’s their names now) are just the tip of the iceberg of frogs with a literal gutful – Cadbury has also announced it’ll be unleashing new themed Freddo Frogs in the years to come. Who knows what’ll come next? Maybe a Paelentologist Freddo Frog who has scoffed a bunch of dinosaurs, or maybe a Robot Wars Freddo with a gullet full of spare parts and tools.

But for now the new Freddo Frog is available at your local lolly aisle for $2.50 a pop. Hop to it.