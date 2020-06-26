Our favourite home cook Nats What I Reckon is back at it again with another iconic recipe video, and this one is *exactly* what the doctor ordered this winter.

Enter: Chuck A Sickie Chicken Soup.

I’m not quite on Nat’s level of hating packet-mix foods, but good lord, stop buying powdered soup. Stop it. You’re an adult. You deserve better.

“What goes in chicken soup? Beef, just kidding, chicken,” he begins the video.

Chicken, in chicken soup? Groundbreaking.



To save you having to watch a video on full-volume in Coles or Woolies next time you want to make this recipe, the ingredients you’ll need are as follows:

1 x free range chicken

2-3 celery sticks

3 carrots

2 parsnips

1 brown onion

1 leek

1/2 an orange

1 whole garlic

Ginger

Thyme

Bay leaf

Parsley

Coriander

Butter

To sum it up, he basically cooks off the veggies, adds the whole bloody chicken, covers it in water and lets the magic of soup-making do it’s thing.

But in news that is absolutely mind-blowing to me, the man adds ORANGE JUICE (yes, ORANGE JUICE, the juice of an orange) to his chicken soup towards the end.

“It looks weird, but it goes,” he explains.

This is quite possibly the most chaotic thing I’ve ever seen in a kitchen (except maybe that one scene from The Cat In The Hat), but our boy Nat hasn’t failed us yet, so I guess I’ll take his word for it.

Soup is so simple that it barely even needs a recipe, but if you’re living off those powdered soup sachets, or the weird canned soup that kind of resembles dog food, please watch this video and save yourself a lifetime of tastebud torture.

To quote Nat himself, “give it a crack, you’ll fucking nail it.”