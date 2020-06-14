Picture this: it’s a Sunday night, you’ve got your comfy pants on, you’re curled up on the couch ready to watch Big Brother….

But then, a crisis! Your sweet tooth hits and you’re craving a muddy boy like no tomorrow. But you’re also feeling a little fancy and a glass of Baileys never hurt anybody.

Solution: Baileys Muddy Boy Parfait.

The recipe is brought to us by Australian amateur chef, who shared the recipe that’s so good it should “be illegal” in a Facebook group.

The boozy treat combines Woolworths’ delicious chocolate muddy boy, Baileys Irish Cream, chocolate custard, whipped cream and a Peppermint Crisp chocolate bar.

“I bought a Woolworths Chocolate Mud Cake and sliced it in half. You’ll have to remove the icing as well,” the chef explained in the post. “I then placed a circular cake slither into the bottom of the glass as a base. Following this I mixed Baileys into custard and poured it on top.”

She then added a crushed up Peppermint Crisp and whipped cream because, you know, yum.

If you’re not a peppermint fan, you could substitute this for a different chocolate bar, or you could spice it up using those tasty flavoured Baileys for a unique spin on this dessert that I’m *definitely* eating for dinner tonight.

Honestly, the only thing better than a choc muddy boy is a choc muddy boy soaked with alcohol. You’re telling me I can get drunk while eating delicious dessert? What’s not to love?

Considering a Woolworths chocolate mud cake will only set you back $4.80, this affordable dessert could be a great way to impress your besties for your next Big Brother watch party.

I know the pub is reopening and we’re all keen to go out and be social, but we all know we’ll be missing quiet nights in on the couch soon enough, so this recipe is worth adding to your dessert-cocktail Pinterest.

Name a more iconic duo than alcohol and choc muddy boys, I’ll wait.