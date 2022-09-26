At long last, the name origin of everyone’s favourite bag of multi-coloured chocolates, M&Ms has been revealed. Why are we all so invested in this? No idea. Are we keen to get stuck in? You bet.

The M&Ms name is believed to have derived from the founders surnames.

Forrest E. Mars Sr and Bruce Murrie were the two OGs behind the project, giving us the brand name we know today.

According to the “history” section on company’s official website (yes, there’s a history section), M&Ms was first established in the 1940s by Mars in New Jersey.

Forrest Mars Sr was the driving force behind, you guessed it, the Mars company. His son, Forrest Mars Jr would later take over the business.

Murrie was the son of Hershey’s president William F. R. Murrie so he probably had chocolate in his genes!

During the Second World War, Mars Sr and Bruce Murrie men teamed up to ensure the Allied Powers’ supply of chocolate as per the Hershey Archives.

Their partnership continued until 1948 when wartime food quotas and Mars Sr took over control of the company. TEA!

Aside from the M&Ms name origin, another cool fact I learned from this chocolately deep-dive is that in the 1980s, M&Ms were the first chocolates to be zoomed up to outer space. Cool, I guess!?

Being big fans of the cocoa bean ourselves, is no shortage of M&Ms and Mars content at PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Against our better judgement, we ranked each M&M cartoon by its rootability. The whole ordeal left us very hungry and a little horny.

We also learned last year that M&Ms produce a chocolate spread, capable of leaving a hefty hole in any weekly pay packet.

And last but not least, who could forget about the time Snickers (a subsidiary of Mars) officially responded to claims it removed the “dick vein” from its chocolate bar.

What a time to be alive and/or a fan of chocolate.