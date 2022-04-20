At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’ll let you all in on a little secret, I’m bloody useless in the kitchen. I happened to study hospo in Year 11 and Year 12, but failed egg poaching 101. I don’t know how the hell any of the chefs in the room manage it, but poached eggs are on a level of their own.

While you can try other methods of egg witchcraft such as cooking it in a ramekin, or using the “whirlpool technique”, I simply do not have the time to master those tricks.

When I lamented this crisis to my mum (as all good adults do), she came back to me like the little problem-solving genius she is and gifted me this $15.70 microwave egg poacher that has forever changed my sad at-home eggs bennies.

So, put down your spatchy spatch and let’s get cookin’ my little baby Yoda.

What is this microwave egg poaching contraption and how the fk does it work?

With this Decor microwave egg poacher, you can cook up to four poached eggs at a time in your microwave in just under two minutes. Clean up is also super simple, since this cooking gadget is dishwasher-safe (love that for us).

To recreate a delightful place of eggs benny, all you need is a kettle, your microwave, some eggs and your red poached eggy boi.

To get started, fill the base container up to the line with boiling water. In the little red cups, give ’em a healthy spritz of cooking spray. This is to make sure they don’t stick to the bottom when you’re done, because breaking a runny egg is a true tragedy. Next, crack an egg into each of the red cups and lightly fill those cups to the line with more boiling water. Put the clear lid on top of your egg poacher, then place it in your microwave and set the timer for a minute and 20 seconds Let it rest for another minute by cooking your bacon or toasting some bread. Carefully drain the excess water from microwave egg cooker.

And voila, perfectly poached eggs for your loaded avo toast.

Keep in mind that it may take a little trial and error before you nail the perfect amount of time to cook it in your microwave. While the instructions say to cook it for one minute and 20 seconds, I’ve noticed that this can differ from microwave to microwave.

You can pick up this Decor microwave egg poacher here for $15.70.