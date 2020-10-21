Look, I wouldn’t call myself a Master Chef, but I’m smart enough to know that trying to cook meat in a microwave is a big no-no. I know someone who once cooked a chicken schnitty that way, and they were unsurprisingly decked by food poisoning the day after.

With that in mind you’ll understand how surprised I was to learn that you can absolutely cook bacon in your microwave, no problem. There’s even bacon that’s made to be cooked in your microwave, and it only takes 30 seconds for it to get nice and crispy.

So how do you cook bacon microwave? It’s simple: throw three to four strips down on a microwave safe plate, pop some paper towel on top (unless you wanna clean out the inside of your microwave afterwards) and then blast it for two to four minutes. If you’re someone who likes their bacon crispy, maybe hit it with an extra minute.

You can even buy trays that are made for cooking bacon in a microwave.

If you’re still a bit hesitant to throw a few strips of bacon into your microwave, Primo have recently released bacon that’s been prepped to be cooked in a microwave. It only takes 30 seconds to cook up and tastes like it was pan fried.

Either way, cooking bacon in your microwave is way more convenient that frying it up on your stove top or BBQ, and easier to clean up too. You can also avoid getting sprayed by some hot grease if the bacon spits at you while being cooked.

