I tried to make a cocktail once. It didn’t end well. Problem being I wasn’t paying attention, which will absolutely not be an issue at Michael Beveridge and Kurtis Bosley‘s cocktail making class next Thursday, May 21.

They’ll be be virtually arriving into your living rooms for a free cocktail session with Fantastic Furniture, to show you some recipes for entertaining at home. It’s free, and if you want to attend, just sign up below. You could even win a bar cart and $1,000 Fantastic Furniture voucher in the process. Just tell us what you would name a cocktail and why. (Mine would be ‘Bucket of Cynicism’ for reasons already apparent.)

Tell Us Yr Best One Liner To Win A Bar Cart & Impress Yr Next Iso-Date



I don’t know if you’re familiar, but Michael is grade-A funny, and proved exactly that when he made it down to the wire on Big Brother in 2012 – you know, before they changed it into whatever it’s about to be when it returns to air this year.

As for Kurtis, other than being a certified snacc (Hey Kurtis, I’m single), he’s quite famed on the bartender scene. He’s currently one at Coretto Dee Why, and is responsible for bars under for the Public House Management group in Sydney, including the Four in Hand, Bistro Moncur and the Woollahra Hotel. It’s been a weird time for anyone working in hospo, so come along and bring a smile, yeah?

You’ll get all the details of the event in your inbox prior – including what ingredients and cookery you’ll need when it all kicks off on May 21 at 6.30pm. The winner of the Fantastic Furniture prize will be announced on the night, which is well worth the attendance in and of itself.

If you’re anything like me, your house has disbanded and the organised one took all the furniture that, you know, they organised the house with. Translation? Furnishings wouldn’t go astray right now and Fantastic Furniture literally have everything you need. Except physical affection and confirmation you still got it. They don’t have that.

Prize or not, given there’s nothing better to do these days, we’ll see you there.

(Also please note I photoshopped the image in this article. Not the creepy gif, the one with the cocktails. Here’s the OG.)