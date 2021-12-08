The season of eating is here, my friends, and Gelato Messina is taking it by the horns with a massive giveaway right at the top of the warmer months (or the rainy nights in, if La Niña’s sticking around). It’s not a pissy giveaway, either. The sweets demons are scooping out $350k worth of treaties, including a year’s supply of delicious gelato.

From 6pm AEDT Wednesday (hello, that’s tonight), you’ll be able to spy a bunch of Messina’s ‘Cow Codes’ roaming the digital paddocks on Uber Eats’ Instagram live. All you have to do is take a code, punch it into your Uber Eats app, and reap the rewards of your speedy work. Finally, all those years of feverishly buying concert tickets and replying to hot gossip in the group chat at lightspeed are paying off.

Each Cow Code also scores you something different, too. Maybe you’ll cop your whole order at half price, or you’ll find yourself getting a bonus free tub. Maybe you’ll luck out and find yourself copping free Messina scoops for the next 12 months — really not anything to moo at, there.

Tonight’s live stream will only go for a hot 20 minutes — so you gotta be quick as a farmyard fox to get your hands on a sweet deal for sweet treats this evening. The codes will also be live until midnight this Sunday (December 12), before it all makes like hay and bails off the table for good.

So I guess if you want to be the ultimate wrangler in your house’s round-up of dairy (or non-dairy) deliciousness, get your thrifty boots on, get your lasso around this moo-sive Messina giveaway, and steer your popularity with your housemates in the right direction: to top dog.

The harvest is set to be bountiful this year, my mates. Yee fucken HAW.