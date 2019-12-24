Friends, I am working during the holidays. You know what that means? A power trip that just mutates to the point where I write stories like this. About my own personal Instagram venture, Merry Christmosa.

Merry Christmosa is a “trend” (read: me forcing it on a few friends during Christmas 2018 – shout out in particular to Laura Devereux who really got on board, a true Christmosa spirit) inspired by the three mimosas I had consumed and the boredom that comes with Mum telling you to fuck off out of the kitchen because you’re just underfoot and not helping.

See, I had all these expensive bottles of champagne in my house, because people seem to think I’m a champagne type of person and gift them to me a lot. It’s not that I’m NOT a champers lover (I am! Don’t stop giving them to me!) it’s more like, when you open a bottle of Mumm you have to drink the entire bottle of Mumm at once, and you never want to share the Mumm because it’s fancy as fuck.

It’s a Special Occasion kind of thing, fancy champers. So these bottles languished on my kitchen bench until Christmas Eve, when I thought well, fuck, if this isn’t a Special Occasion what is? Nothing interesting ever happens in my life, this is it baby! Christmas is the day to crack ’em!

I popped the cork and made a mimosa. Then I made one for my sister. Then myself again. Then my sister. And thus, Merry Christmosa was born.

Merry Christmosa is simple – make a mimosa, ideally decorate your glass with some festive ribbon and/or tinsel, your call really, and then drink it while filming/selfieing with the hashtag #MerryChristmosa.

Keep going until everyone you know unfollows your Instagram Stories, because you’ve posted 20 videos/photos of yourself descending into a drunk stupor.

You caneven do Merry Christmosa on Twitter (but I won’t see it bc I never check Twitter, go nuts tho) but the main stage is Instagram. Also because I am THAT extra, I’ve made a whole Instagram account for it now.

So tag that too, IDK maybe I’ll regram you! Maybe I won’t because I’ll be fucking lit as shit on mimosas! Who knows, the beauty is in the mystery! And also in the fact we are As One drinking mimosas and getting drunk while our family yells at us for wasting our lives and not having real jobs!

Remember: #MerryChristmosa and @MerryChristmosa. That is all, see you Christmas Day you bloody lush.