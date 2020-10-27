Thanks for signing up!

The long-awaited day has come for Melbourne, after over 100 days in lockdown, the city is set to start opening back up again tonight. Booking sites for popular pubs and restaurants were jammed yesterday after Premier Dan Andrews announced Melbourne would be gently turning the lights back on, and some places have announced they’re swinging the doors open the minute it’s legally allowed.

Undoubtedly, some of you are dead-ass keen to chuck a tap beer down your gullet as soon as is humanly possible, so without any more faff, here’s all the pubs and bars that are opening bang on 11.59pm tonight, if you’re willing to stay awake for the drop.

Some bars are booking-only. Others are reserving spots for walk-ins. It’s best to ring ahead either way, because half the damn city probably has the same idea.

Cherry Bar

68 Little Collins Street, Melbourne CBD

Gin Palace

10 Little Russel Place, Melbourne CBD

Nick & Nora’s

80 Collins St, Melbourne CBD

The Local

22-24 Bay St, Port Melbourne

Angus & Bon

168, Greville St, Prahran

Leonard’s House Of Love

3 Wilson St, South Yarra

The Wolf

152, Chapel St, Windsor

What else is opening in Melbourne tonight?

In addition to these bars, a handful of shops are also opening as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

If you’re keen on Kmart, the doors will open tonight at the stores in Burwood, Campbellfield, Fountain Gate, Belmont and Werribee.

For Spotlight stans, you’ll be able to shop from midnight at the Bayswater, Box Hill, Cranbourne, Essendon, Fountain Gate, Frankston, Hoppers Crossing, Maribyrnong, Mentone, Preston, South Morang and Watergardens stores.

Enjoy yourselves, Melbourne. You’ve all earned it.