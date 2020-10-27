The long-awaited day has come for Melbourne, after over 100 days in lockdown, the city is set to start opening back up again tonight. Booking sites for popular pubs and restaurants were jammed yesterday after Premier Dan Andrews announced Melbourne would be gently turning the lights back on, and some places have announced they’re swinging the doors open the minute it’s legally allowed.
Undoubtedly, some of you are dead-ass keen to chuck a tap beer down your gullet as soon as is humanly possible, so without any more faff, here’s all the pubs and bars that are opening bang on 11.59pm tonight, if you’re willing to stay awake for the drop.
Some bars are booking-only. Others are reserving spots for walk-ins. It’s best to ring ahead either way, because half the damn city probably has the same idea.
Cherry Bar
68 Little Collins Street, Melbourne CBD
View this post on Instagram
Yessum, we're slingin' drinks tonight from 8PM until at least 1AM, with Friday/Saturday through 'til 5AM. Adhering to government health and safety guidelines brings a massively reduced capacity… We are a proud live music venue, though right now we're simply trying to keep our beloved staff employed. So if you’re feeling fine, swing past for cocktails and DJ’s spinnin’ maximum rocknroll 🍸✨🍒
Gin Palace
10 Little Russel Place, Melbourne CBD
View this post on Instagram
To all our lovely Gin Lovers and Cocktail Fanatics, Gin Palace will be open our usual opening hours of 4pm – 3am every day. Due to new restrictions we are limited to seating 46 guests, even with these limits please know our famous and cozy service will not be changing, the martinis will be flowing and we've got plenty of gin to enjoy. Cheers 🍸 @ginpalacemelb #ginpalacemelb #melbournebars #cocktail #ginandtonic #martini #negroni #gin #craftgin #australiangin
Nick & Nora’s
80 Collins St, Melbourne CBD
The Local
22-24 Bay St, Port Melbourne
View this post on Instagram
We’re back baby! This Wednesday from 12pm we will be reopening our doors and getting back to what we do best, pouring icy cold beers and serving up all your pub favourites. It’s been a long wait and we are so excited to see you all! 🍻Bookings are essential; link in bio. #local #portmelbourne #melbourne #lockdown #getonthebeers #pubfood
Angus & Bon
168, Greville St, Prahran
Leonard’s House Of Love
3 Wilson St, South Yarra
The Wolf
152, Chapel St, Windsor
View this post on Instagram
Incase you missed it… WHAT’S ON at #TheWolfWindsor this Grand Final weekend: TONIGHT: Steak night! Only $18 when you pick up… FRIDAY: Takeaway: $17 Lobster Rolls, 1-5pm (get in quick to avoid missing out!) + cocktails SATURDAY: The Wolf Grand Final Special ($150) 4 x Parmas 2 x 2L Growlers (delivered within a 5km radius) AND/OR Delivery/pickup: 12 hour slow-cooked lamb shoulder roast. Takeaway: lamb rolls + cocktails SUNDAY: Delivery/pickup: our famous 12 hour slow-cooked lamb shoulder. Takeaway: BBQ snags + cocktails We might not be able to celebrate the way we’d like but we’ll sure as hell make the most of it!
What else is opening in Melbourne tonight?
In addition to these bars, a handful of shops are also opening as soon as the clock strikes midnight.
If you’re keen on Kmart, the doors will open tonight at the stores in Burwood, Campbellfield, Fountain Gate, Belmont and Werribee.
For Spotlight stans, you’ll be able to shop from midnight at the Bayswater, Box Hill, Cranbourne, Essendon, Fountain Gate, Frankston, Hoppers Crossing, Maribyrnong, Mentone, Preston, South Morang and Watergardens stores.
Enjoy yourselves, Melbourne. You’ve all earned it.