A Melbourne bar will open its doors at exactly 11.59pm on Tuesday to officially toast the end of lockdown.

Nick and Nora’s is an art-deco themed cocktail bar located on Colins St in Melbourne, and will be open from 11.59pm until 1am.

The cocktail bar first opened its doors just three days before Melbourne went back into stage-three lockdown, so its fair to say they’ve been waiting a long time to get back open again.

Patrons at the End of Lockdown Celebration will be treated like kings, with free flowing cocktails and bottles of champagne on arrival. The party will last for one hour with tickets at $65 a head.

On Monday, VIC Premier Daniel Andrews announced that Melbourne would finally start to open back up after 12 weeks of hard lockdown.

At 11.59pm Tuesday, October 27, retail, hospitality and many other industries will start opening once again.

However, bars, restaurants and cafes won’t be able to fully open, there will still be tight restrictions on how many patrons will be able to sit inside/outside the venue.

Up to 20 people will be allowed to be seated indoors, with no more than 10 people per room.

Up to 50 people can be seated in outdoor venues, provided they’re under the density limit.

Anyway, time to get on the beers.

You can book your tickets to the End of Lockdown Celebration here.