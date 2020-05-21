McDonalds just quietly added a delicious new menu item, so dig around in the bottom of your car for some spare change to spend on a $2 pack of Donut Balls.

Two words. Ten letters. Say it and I’m yours.

Donut Balls.

Yes. Donut balls. Perfect bite-sized pieces of fried dough rolled in cinnamon sugar. What more could you possibly want? Perhaps maybe some hot fudge dipping sauce?

For the measly price of $2, you can get your hands on five cinnamon sugar-coated donut balls, with the hot fudge dipping sauce setting you back an extra $1.50.

To be quite honest, if you’re not chucking some donut balls in your McFlurry, you’re doing life wrong.

Unfortunately, only NSW customers can feast on the delicious dessert nuggets (not an official term, but it should be) at the moment. But don’t pack your bags and move to Sydney just yet because according to news.com.au, these bad boys will be rolling out nationwide in the coming weeks.

If you’re not a New South Welshman, you won’t be able to enjoy these just yet. But in the mean time, you can live vicariously through everyone on NSW Twitter.

psa maccas boutta sell donut balls oooofffft — igo (@igo_m8) April 10, 2020

Maccas has mini cinnamon donuts and you can get it with hot fudge. Recommend for stress eating — Mary Grace Olfato (@ninjamgee) May 12, 2020

ok but maccas donut balls are so good — 2s2ly ???? (@lysharonn) May 9, 2020

Honestly, this is basically the dessert-equivalent of chicken nuggets and I am 100% here for it. Talk about innovation. We are truly living in the future.

Let’s be real, nobody needs convincing that donut balls sound delicious. The weather is getting cold, we’re all getting a little sick of cooking dinner for ourselves every night. You deserve a donut ball, as a little treat.