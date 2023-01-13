McDonald’s Australia has launched its summer 2023 range of Aussie bites and they have already caused quite a stir in the community. I however am no member of the community, I am a raccoon who will eat any tasty creation Macca’s chooses to dish out to me.

As part of the new 2023 limited edition summer range, the red clown and the purple tastebud will be handing out four new gorgeous items for us to nom on: the classic McSpicy, the Aussie Angus Deluxe, the Hokey Pokey Thickshake and the Scallops with Chicken Salt.

The scallops have created chaos amongst the people because of their chosen name, but who wants to listen to the opinion of someone who calls them potato cakes?

It’s a potato scallop — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) January 12, 2023

Let us settle the debate:



It's potato scallop not potato cake

It's parmi not parma

And wet wipes belong in the bin, not the toilet — Sydney Water (@SydneyWaterNews) January 13, 2023

The bigger controversy is around the Aussie Angus Deluxe, which has appeared before, but last time it had a gooey egg in the centre. For some reason, Macca’s has decided to remove the egg this time ’round, pissing off folks who remember the glory days.

“The photo here shows an egg, right?” said food reviewer and Newcastle TikToker @russ.eats, pointing at an old pic of the Aussie Angus Deluxe that is still up on the Macca’s Uber Eats page.

“But when you click into it, the fucken egg is gone and not listed on the ingredients, so they’ve either forgotten it here or there’s no fucken egg this year.”

“Which is un-Australian if they’ve removed the egg. Last year it had an egg. An Aussie burger has an egg.”

Russ trialled the burger on camera and gave it a pretty damning rating.

“That would’ve been a 9/10 if it had an egg but I’m gonna give it a fucken four ‘cos they’ve dogged us,” he said.

Controversial opinion but I like the change… egg doesn’t always taste great on a burger. There, I said it.

He also reviewed the Hokey Pokey Thickshake, which is apparently quite a delight.

It received a 9/10 for tasting “like a Golden Gaytime”. Sounds like a dream to me.

You can snag the Aussie items at your local Macca’s for a limited time. I heard if you ask for a Potato Cake at the counter Ronald McDonald himself will appear and bitch slap you across the face. Dunno if that’s true though.