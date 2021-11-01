Marigold, Sydney’s iconic yum cha restaurant and a staple of Chinatown, is tragically closing down. Fuck – and I cannot stress this enough – this.

Owners of the Cantonese restaurant, found at the top of the CityMark building on George St in Chinatown, announced the news on their website last night.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, work, and travel,” they said.

And what was the charge, you might ask, for this store that sells succulent Cantonese meals to close? Well, the restaurants cite the COVID-19 pandemic and a plan to extend the Citymark Building.

“Sadly, it has also hit Marigold’s function business and weekday trading,” they added.

“As there are plans to extend the Citymark Building, it is time to say goodbye.”

Marigold reopened to the public when lockdown ended for Greater Sydney on the 11th of October. Unfortunately, Sunday, the 5th of December will be its last service.

Who TF just started cutting onions right now because I am CRYING.

“In the past 39 years, we have been very privileged to have served Sydneysiders and visitors from interstate and overseas, many of whom have become our friends,” they continued.

“The children and grandchildren of our customers have grown up with us and held their milestone celebrations in the restaurant. We have also served corporations and community associations, witnessing their achievements.”

The restaurant also thanked its customers, suppliers, and staff, some of which had been with the restaurant for over 30 years.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for your support, especially messages of encouragement received during the pandemic. We also give a big thank you to our suppliers who have kept the restaurant operating smoothly.

“Lastly, our sincere appreciation to all our staff over the years for your contributions, several of whom have been with the Marigold family for more than 30 years.”

Over on Twitter, people have been mourning the loss of one of Sydney’s best restaurants.

“Very sad news about Marigold Restaurant closing,” said one Twitter user. So many great memories eating yum cha there over the years.”

Asian-Australian writer Benjamin Law simply said what we’re all thinking after reading this: “NO”.

Thanks for the mems, Marigold. You, your iconic service, the intensity of your trolley cart staff, and your delicious dumps and roast duck, will be missed.