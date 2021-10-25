To all the breakfast enthusiasts, night-owls, incompetent cooks, hungover people, and anyone with any sense, I regret to inform you that Macca’s has quietly ditched all day breakfast. Which honestly hurts me more than any man ever could.

“From Wednesday, 20 October, our breakfast menu will be available until midday in restaurants and 10.30am via McDelivery, to better meet the needs of customers during other peak times,” a spokesperson for Macca’s said after inquiries regarding when the fuck this development happened.

I feel like I found out my best friend hooked up with an ex, *without* telling me. Did they think we were going to quietly accept this tragic news??

To add salt to my already aching wounds, the cut off for Macca’s breakfast deliveries is 10.30am.

Good sir, people who are delivering Macca’s breakfast are NOT awake that early!! This is an outrage! A scandal! It is everyone’s god-given right to gorge themselves on their Macca’s breakfast item of choice every hour of the day, and quite frankly, I am shocked that I’m somehow expected to survive this event.

MACCAS CANCELLED ALL DAY BREAKFAST THERE IS OFFICIALLY NOTHING LEFT ON EARTH WORTH LIVING FOR — renren (@rawlaroone) October 25, 2021

“By adjusting our all-day breakfast schedule we hope to reduce the amount of time our customers may need to wait for other items during the afternoon and evening rush,” the statement continued.

This, to me, is a travesty. A Drive-Thru Macca’s McMuffin with a heavenly hash brown between its crispy buns is the chicken soup to my vegetarian soul on a long road trip, and I don’t know what I will do without it.

But don’t despair entirely, friends: for there is at least *some* positive news from this McMassive betrayal.

“Fan favourites, hash browns, will still be available to order all day,” the statement confirmed.

Thank god, because at that point, we’d have to riot.