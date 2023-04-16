A TikToker with either a plentiful number of tastebuds, or none at all, has created a DIY Macca’s loaded fries. I’m not quite sure how to feel about all this and TBH I was especially triggered when she vigorously ~shook~ the creation to combine it all. Let’s investigate what exactly is going on here.

Creator Lauren Kate Griffiths is the brains behind a video captioned “McDonald’s loaded fries. Insane!!!”

Her words not mine, although I’m not going to fight her on them.

“Okay, so I keep seeing this trend everywhere, all over my For You Page, of the McDonald’s loaded fries,” she begins.

“I could not, not do this one.”

Oh, au contraire. I reckon you could’ve quite easily not, not not done this one.

“Now I’ve brought this tub with me, and fork,” she explains from the front seat of her car.

Lauren then adds a large fries and chicken selects which I don’t believe are available in Australia but can be swapped out for nuggets.

She also chucks in the patty from a double cheeseburger which gets evenly distributed in the form of torn-up chunks over the base layer of chippy and nuggie.