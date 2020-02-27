Thanks for signing up!

I don’t mean to alarm you but Sydney’s Harajuku Gyoza Beer Stadium is slinging mac n’ cheese gyoza for $2.

Honestly, what’s not to love? Mac and cheese, delicious! Gyoza, delicious! Put them together, double delicious!

Harajuku Gyoza Beer Stadium is located in Sydney’s Darling Harbour, and features copious amounts of beer and dumplings. I imagine this is what Lizzie McGuire was talking about when she said “this is what dreams are made of.”

From March 5, you can sink your teeth into a macaroni-shaped gyoza filled with mac and cheesy goodness.

But don’t fret if you’re not a mac and cheese lover because they’re also slinging pepperoni pizza gyoza and buffalo chicken wing gyoza to really tickle your tastebuds this month as part of their Sumo Dude Food Gyoza menu.

The new flavours will accompany two previous favourites, the stretchy mozzarella gyoza and the cheeseburger gyoza, along with their standard menu range.

A five gyoza serving will cost you just $10, which honestly sounds like a great excuse to try all three flavours.

The tasty dumpling flavours are available exclusively at Harajuku Gyoza restaurants for a limited time as part of the Sumo Dude Food Gyoza promotion.

Harajuku Gyoza is located in Darling Harbour, Broadbeach, Brisbane CBD, Southbank & Indooroopilly.