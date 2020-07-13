If you missed out on having a big birthday ‘do this year so far because of the lockdowns and social restrictions, Krispy Kreme wants to make sure you don’t feel forgotten. Maybe you’ve decided that this year’s one doesn’t count, but you can cop a belated birthday treat from the kings of doughnuts for today only.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its own 83rd birthday today by helping people celebrate theirs, with a free box of a dozen original glazed doughnuts. Goodness me, that’s a hell of a treat.

All you have to do is prove that you had a birthday any time between March 13 and today, July 13, and you can redeem a box of those fluffy dough rings for absolute zip. I mean you could just make yourself a little cake out of the dozen doughnuts, stick a candle in the stack, and have a little birthday all over again.

The free doughies are only happening today instore at your local store across Aus except for NT and South Aus, and only at the drive-thru stores in Fawkner, Fountain Gate, and Bulleen in Victoria.

And if you can’t get in there today, the Krispy Kreme teams will also be piffing off a dozen free doughnuts for every 12-pack box bought between July 15 and 19.

I honestly can’t argue with free Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and as an attention-points-hungry Gemini I’ll 100% be sliding into my local Krispy Kreme shop to grab a dozen glazed babies to make up for the fact I couldn’t have my yearly huge birthday party at the pub this year. And yes I will be eating them on the couch in this Lockdown 2: Electric Boogaloo down here in Melbourne. You bloody beauty.