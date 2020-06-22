There’s no doubt pretty much everyone has been absolutely fanging for a parma over the last few months, some of us have darkened the doorway of our local pubs for a feed as soon as we could. But while some of us are yet to make the pilgrimage back to the pub to scarf down a crumbed delight, KFC has dropped its version of a parma – the pub grub classic – using Zinger fillets.

God, talk about a gamechanger.

The Zinger Parma (yes I AM calling it a “parma”, as it should be) might mean that you have to make the weird order of “yeah just four Zinger fillets, thanks” at your local chook shop, it means you get to flex your cooking muscles at home and take the fave tongue-tingling, finger-licking chook and turn it into something wildly off-menu.

Also if you apparently order your Zinger fillets through the KFC app you can snag yourself a little discount. What a treat.

You’ve probably already tried your hand at that Popcorn Chicken Nachos that KFC shared a couple of weeks back, so now it’s time to up your game with the KFC parma for something more substantial. I mean at least the chicken is already cooked for you, so you don’t have to worry about fucking that bit up, right?

I managed to completely burn a pan of shallots last night so truly anything is possible when it comes to me fucking up a recipe. The more that can be done for me, the better for everyone involved.

If you really want to kick it up a notch, cop a bit of that Supercharged sauce while you’re ordering a few spizzy fillets and drizzle it on top at the end. Hell yeah, this is all sounds so good and I’m getting lots of ideas for a speedy dinner this week.

Hell, grab yourself some of those KFC chippies as well to whack on the plate. Everyone knows you can’t have a pub meal without a bowl of chips for the table.

Check out the recipe below and bloody happy cooking.

KFC Zinger Parma Recipe

Serves 4, or 1-2 hungry humans

Ingredients

4 KFC Zinger fillets

4tbsp passata

4 pieces bacon

1 cup shredded cheese

Supercharged sauce (amount depending on how much heat you can handle)

Fresh herbs (eg flat-leaf parsley, basil)

Method

Preheat oven – grill mode on high heat

Cook the bacon in a pan until crisp

Place Zinger fillets on a baking tray lined with baking paper

Spread one tablespoon of passata over each fillet

Lay a slice of bacon on each fillet

Grill for around four mins or until golden

Drizzle Supercharged sauce over each parma and sprinkle with fresh herbs

Serve with chips, salad, or your chosen side