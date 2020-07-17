If there’s one thing we love here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, it’s a good Kmart pie maker hack. Especially when it involves KFC chicken.

Thanks to an eight-second TikTok from @skitto89, two delicious foods have come together to make one truly mouth-watering meal. I present to you: KFC chicken and gravy pies.

“KFC pies are ????,” she captioned the video.

According to her bio, Skitto89 is “not your regular mum, I’m a cool mum.” And a cool mum she is, because the mouthwatering video has amassed more than 2,900 likes, with TikTok users promptly losing their minds over the genius recipe.

“People out here slowing down fast food,” one user commented.

To make the delicious recipe, you simply cut out circles of puff pastry and place them in the pie maker (like every other pie maker recipe). Next, you simply fill the pies with chopped pieces of Original Recipe Chicken and KFC’s iconic potato and gravy, place another circle of pastry on top and let the machine do it’s thing.

The viral TikTok comes after KFC officially released their own Zinger Pie back in 2019.

At this point, I’m fairly certain there’s a pie maker recipe for everything. And look, I’m not mad about it.