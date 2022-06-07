KFC Is Using Cabbage Instead Of Lettuce Due To The NSW/QLD Floods & That Rly Zings My Soul

Due to a lettuce shortage, Aussie KFC stores will now use a blend of lettuce and cabbage in the iconic burgers and wraps. That’s finger-lick’n not good.

The fast-food giant issued a statement to customers on its website, citing the “recent floods in NSW and QLD” as the reason our Zinger burgers will be deprived of that crispy iceburg lettuce taste. A Zinger just isn’t a zinger without the mother-of-all-lettuces.

“We’re currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we’re using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice,” KFC said in a statement.

“If that’s not your bag, simply click ‘Customise’ on your chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe,”

It’s no surprise KFC is opting for the more economical option, when iceburg lettuce heads could set ya back an astounding $12 dollarydoos – according to Sydney Morning Herald. I could literally buy a meal at KFC for that money.

To be fair to Mr. Colonel Sanders, I do have to say cabbage is a much better choice than a different type of lettuce. Like fucking leaf lettuce, for instance. Yuck. Or some Coles mixed lettuce shite, like rocket and kale. Ew

Cos lettuce would’ve gone down a treat though. But that’s ok Colonel, I can find it in my heart to forgive you.

I think the other benefit of using cabbage is that never really loses its crunch. Iceburg — on the other hand — can quickly go soggy if it’s been left out for too long.

It’s not the first time a food shortage has interrupted sales for the chicken king. Although last time it was a lot worse, because KFC faced a chicken shortage… the only thing they really do.

Yes, earlier this year, KFC were operating at a reduced menu with items like popcorn chicken and burgers off the menu temporarily.

I think I can safely say I’d much rather a chicken burger without lettuce than a chicken burger without chicken.

Let’s hope this shortage is only temporarily, and then when it’s over – lettuce rejoice!