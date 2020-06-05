Jimmy Brings are back at it again with that sweet free delivery deal, this time offering it across the whole long weekend.

Yep, you can get your beers, wine, and spirits delivered to your door for ZERO BUCKS all Sat, Sun and Monday. You just have to spend over $59, which isn’t even hard.

They’ve got all your usuals, but also worth noting is their cocktail kits – for example, love a good G & T? They have a Tanqueray pack with all you need to make them, if you’re not harbouring bottles of tonic and so on.

If you’re in Sydney – get this. You can cop a free four-pack of Red Bulls if you buy vodka. Because apparently, vodka-red-bull is back in action now we’re allowed (small, socially distanced) house parties.

The Jimmy Brings free delivery deal is running from now until Monday, 8th June – just HEAD HERE, spend over $59 and use the code YASQUEEN at checkout.

Cheers!