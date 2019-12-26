I’m very sorry to bring you the news that bottles of our beloved Sriracha hot sauce have been recalled across Australia and New Zealand today, with fears that bottles may explode as they’re being opened.

Food Standards Australia & New Zealand announced a big recall of the iconic bottles of chilli sauce on Thursday, after it was believed that a build up of lactic acid in the 482g (17oz) and 793g (28oz) bottles caused them to bloat and then splatter hot sauce everywhere once opened.

The bottles have been bought at stores like Woolworths, Coles, IGA, and independent grocers, and have a best before date of March 2021.

Sriracha lovers are being urged to return any bottles of the good spicy stuff that feel bloated back where they bought them for a full refund, unless you wish to tempt fate and potentially end up with chilli in your eyes. Which isn’t really ideal during the holidays.

So cop a feel of the bottle or two of sriracha in your cupboard or fridge (wherever you keep it, I’m not here to judge) and make sure you take care of any bottles that feel a little bit bloaty, because god knows nobody wants to spend their precious Void Time between Christmas and New Years in the hospital getting their eyes flushed out.

Respect the rooster, return the rooster.