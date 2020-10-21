Good morning! Today’s the day! The sun is shining! The tank is clean! There is finally an update on the McDonald’s versus Hungry Jack’s saga! It is truly a blessed day.

We’re finally in phase six of what is now the longest, yet juiciest, battle between the brands. Both sides have been petty at multiple stages along the way, and now we are here, at what looks like the penultimate episode of the drama before the final outcome swings our way.

The judge presiding over the case, Justice Burley, has moved the case to mediation. Essentially this means that he would like nothing more to do with it, and the decision will come down to an agreement between the two parties after some lengthy chats with a mediator. Spicy.

This doesn’t really come as a surprise if you check out what he had to say in court, calling McDonald’s’ claims “clutter” and also commenting about how the case doesn’t seem to be “shrinking” any time soon. It was, indeed, a big yikes.

If you dance with the judge you best be prepared.

In the most recent episode of this fast feud, Sydney chain Rashay’s decided to jump into the mix with their Big MacJac, and were promptly handed out a cease and desist from the golden arches.

Now that the case has moved to mediation, both parties have revealed their statements, and you can see for yourself who is having more fun with this entire saga.

“As the matter is currently before the court it would be inappropriate to comment at this time,” said an official spokesperson for McDonald’s. Not exactly the most flavoursome response, but hey, I guess it was to be expected.

Meanwhile, Hungry Jack’s has decided to put an entire SLOGAN at the end of their official comment.

“The matter is before the Federal Court of Australia and has been referred by the judge to mediation,” said a spokesperson for Hungry Jack’s.

“Hungry Jack’s is confident that no Australian consumer should be confused in the slightest about where to buy the Big Jack.

“The Burgers are Better at Hungry Jack’s.”

I’ll tell you what, it do take nerve to end it out like that.

As the two fast-food giants sort out their dramas via a mediator, we will be patiently waiting on the frontlines for the final result of this lengthy battle.