At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’m going to be completely honest with you — I never spend over $20 on a bottle of wine. Why am I such a cheapskate? Because I truly don’t believe most people can taste the difference between an expensive bottle and the best cheap wines.

Having said that, I will admit that while more exxy bottles are pretty safe to grab at random and know you have a winner, choosing bottles under $20 takes a little more finessing.

This is why I’ve rounded up a bunch of hot tips to create the most important list you’ll read today — the best el-cheapo wines doing the absolute most.

The Best Bottles of Wine Under $20

“You only need one wine on this list: Portone Pinot Grigio. A very helpful bottle shop employee once recommended this drop to me, realising that I needed a cheap drink. She also let me know to opt for Euro and avoid Aussie wine if you’re going cheap because the grapes aren’t as high quality. This Italian Pinot G is delicious (not too fruity and not too dry), and sometimes it’s even on sale for $8. Mamma mia!” — Josie

“Campo Viejo makes such good tempranillo that it’s become my go-to. Everyone always comments on how tasty it is, and it’s usually on sale for around $16.” — Pema

“This Cabernet d’Anjou Rosé is my go-to summer drop. It’s cheap, cheerful and basic as fuck. (But find me a rosé that isn’t? Basic, I mean.) Someone once told me to always go for the French, the grapes are better, and I stand by it, even with a drop that comes in at $13. Add a few ice cubes and place it next to a cheese platter, and I’ll come running. It’s also a top-seller at Uncle Dans, so that’s enough of an endorsement for me.” — Bree

“Mr. Mick is my fail-safe red. I go for Shiraz or Tempranillo. It tastes similar (if not better) to some of my favourite more expensive drops.” — Shannon

“Elephant In The Room Pinot Noir is an easy-drinking red that’s a perfect companion to seafood or an afternoon tipple on the balcony. Light, soft on the palate and reasonably priced at $12, what more could you want from a wine?” — JP

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m obsessed with ALDI wine. You can always find a bargain, but my tip is to stick to the $8 and up range. The French, Spanish and Chilean wines are all great value, and the Margaret River Chardonnay is a favourite for under $10.” — Melissa M.

“La Mule Rose from Aldi never disappoints: it’s cost-effective yet still ticks all the boxes of an easy-drinking vino. It’s a dryer rosé made in Provence, France, and the bottle is really chic — it could pass off as an exxy one.” — Sofia

“Aldi Prosecco is fresh, bubbly and great on its own or in a sneaky spritz. For $10, it tastes like something you’d pay more for, and it whisks me back to having bubbles on the Italian coast.