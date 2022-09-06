At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, if your culinary skills are absolutely shithouse. We’re talking about the kind of cooking that would make Gordon Ramsey sandwich your face between two pieces of bread and screams at you. If so, then you more than likely require the help of a meal kit subscription service like HelloFresh.

If this is your first time hearing of HelloFresh, don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it in a minute. All you need to know right now is that you can score up to $140 off your first four boxes of HelloFresh. Offt, that’s good!

So how do ya get your mitts on the goods? All you have to do to unlock the offer is sign up for one of their customisable plans. Here’s how it works.

How does HelloFresh Work?

Basically, HelloFresh is a subscription-based meal kit delivery service that sends out pre-portioned ingredients and simple instructional recipes for a number of meals each week. You choose from a rotating menu that features a bunch of different dietary requirements — meat and veggies, veggie, pescatarian, flexitarian, family-friendly, and more. Once you’ve made your choices, HelloFresh will then deliver the fresh ingredients to your door.

Are you locked into the subscription?

Nope, HelloFresh is a flexible subscription with no minimum term or lock-in plans. They also have an app where you can swap meals, change your delivery and skip or pause weeks when necessary.

Do I have to be home for the delivery?

Thankfully, no. You just leave clear instructions for delivery drivers about where to leave your box. HelloFresh will then send you a reminder the day before delivery along with a tracking link. Once the driver has delivered your kit, they’ll also send you a picture of where your box was left, so you can find it when you get home.

How do I score a discount on HelloFresh?

As we mentioned earlier, you can score $140 off your first four boxes of HelloFresh. All you have to do is follow the prompts and sign up here.

These are just some of the basic FAQs, but you can find the full details on the HelloFresh website here.