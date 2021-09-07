After what feels like an age, there’s a new veggie filling option on the menu at Guzman Y Gomez. Step aside, delicious-yet-repetitive sautéed mixed vegetables, shredded shiitake mushroom is here to tantalise tastebuds.

The new filling comes to our favourite Mexican boyfriends (Guzman and also Gomez) from the team at Fable Food Co – they’ve been playing around with mushrooms as a meat alternative for yonks – and has been about three years in the making. Now, it’s finally here for us to reap the benefits (shoving into our chuntholes with glee).

Alongside the shredded shiitake mushroom, which has a similar mouthfeel as pulled meats, the two brands have mixed in some smoked paprika, garlic and onion, creating a damn yum veg alternative if you’re done with just beans and rice and more beans.

To celebrate the addition to the range, and another notch on the belt of GYG being the superior Mexican chain, there’s another brand new menu item popping up across stores – chimi shredded mushroom tacos. These bad boys involve crisp iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo salsa and a slathering of chimi mayo, with the delish shiitake mushroom mix nestled at the bottom.

Sweet joisus, that’s rude.

Did I hoof down two of these for lunch? Yes, I did. And am going back for a burrito for dinner? Yes, I abso-fuckin-lutely am.

The Fable shredded mushroom filling is available from today (Tuesday) at your local Guzman Y Gomez, and you can chuck it in anything you desire – except for breakfast menu items.

Pass it on to your veg mates. God knows everyone needs a little win these days, and this is a hell of a score if you ask me (a gentle veg who absolutely fangs a fungi and loves alternatives to the worn-out veggie mix).