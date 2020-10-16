Thanks for signing up!

The Grounds of Alexandria has once again transformed into a whole new world, this time taking inspiration from Cinderella.

To celebrate the classic fairytale’s 70th anniversary with Disney, the Grounds has become the absolute stuff of Instagram dreams. Not that it isn’t on a daily basis, but y’know what I’m talking about.

Disney has posted a slew of pictures from The Grounds’ Cinderella installation, including some up-close details of the installation and costumes.

I mean, look at this.

I might be wrong here, but if you squint you can kind of see what looks like a pumpkin carriage right at the end of that stunning walkway.

You can catch Cinderella at The Grounds from now until January 3, with “special offerings” in The Cafe or The Potting Shed. I’m thinking Cinderella-themed bites.

But, if you’re feeling extra fancy, you can grab a ticket to The Grounds’ Magical High Tea at the Royal Ballroom AKA Linseed House.

After the year we’ve all had, high tea sounds bloody swell.

Guests will enjoy a scrumptious high tea menu, so expect mini vanilla and almond macarons, orange blossom and white chocolate mousse, some lil’ sandwiches, and tartlets.

The menu can be altered to accommodate nut free, vegetarian, or gluten free diets as well.

Tickets are limited, and will set you back $60 (plus the booking fee) per person. If you want to be seated together with your mates, grab all the tickets you need in one transaction.

The high tea session will run for 90 minutes, and there’ll be no live entertainment due to COVID-19. Also, safety restrictions mean smaller groups will be seated together on one table to ensure that each group will be adequately separated to avoid unnecessary contact.

All dishes will be plated to share with your mates – there will be absolutely no sharing of food between people in separate groups.

The high tea event will take place on Sunday, 24 and Sunday, 25 October. Bookings must be made before 12pm on Friday, 23 October.

If you would like to read more about The Grounds’ COVID-19 safety measures, click HERE.