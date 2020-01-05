We’ve still got a coupla hours ’til we know what the stars are wearing to the 2020 Golden Globes and who wins what award, so until then let’s delve into another spicy detail about the ceremony. Literally.

If you’re wondering what the famous folks will be dining on at this year’s ceremony, we’ve got the scoop. Again, literally.

Vogue reports that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has made the decision to make the menu meat and dairy free this year.

“As long term partners of the HFPA, we are pleased to support their decision to offer an entirely plant-based menu for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings,” Executive Chef Matthew Morgan said in a statement.

Credit: Leslie Grow/Beverly Hilton

For starters, the celebs will enjoy an appetiser of chilled golden beet soup, followed by a main course of King Oyster Mushroom scallops.

The entrée is accompanied by wild mushroom risotto, Brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils.

And for dessert there’s a vegan opera dome with praline Gunaja crumble and caramelised hazelnuts.

Not quite my vibe (I’m very much a carnivore) but I’m sure Hollywood’s elite will love the hella healthy options.