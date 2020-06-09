Apollo Bay Distillery has had to issue a recall on bottles of gin, after a labelling mishap meant that bottles of its hand sanitiser were marked as gin and sold earlier this month.

The Victorian distillery was among many spirit-slingers who pivoted to producing and selling hand sanitiser during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that normal production has resumed and they’re getting back to doing what they do best – making and selling delish gin – they’ve obviously got a bit leftover to continue selling.

But in possibly the biggest whoopsie of the year, the distillery popped the hand sanitiser (which is very much not for drinking) into gin bottles, and accidentally sold them at the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse over the long weekend.

The distillery posted on its Facebook page on Monday issuing the recall, which has been narrowed down to about nine bottles of its 700ml SS Casino Dry Gin sold between June 5 and June 7 from the brewhouse. It also noted that the bottles would not have been sealed like other bottles of gin, and would have been missing the shrink-wrap seal.

Considering the hand sanitiser is made out of ethanol, glycerol, hydrogen peroxide and distilled water, it would absolutely not smell or taste like gin, and can cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness, bloating, diarrhoea if consumed (extremely big hangover vibes though.)

Apollo Bay Distillery has urged people to not consume it and contact them for a full refund and a replacement bottle of actual gin that you can drink and not get, y’know, probable poisoning.