Cult-favourite American burger chain Five Guys has locked in a new home in Sydney’s CBD. Huge news for all of us who simply love a dirty diner-style burg that doesn’t pretend to be fancier than it actually is.

Concrete Playground reported that the new store is opening up right in the thick of it on George Street sometime in the middle of 2022. It’s the second Five Guys eatery in the Sydney area, following the first Australian store in Penrith that opened back in September 2021.

It’s clearly going well because the burger chain is now making its entrance into the heart of the city. The (arguably best) American no-fuckin’-around burger, freshly-cut fries, hotdogs, sangas and shakes will be dished up at 383 George St in mid-2022. We don’t have an exact opening date just yet but know that we’ll be beelining for a burg as soon as those doors swing open.

Five Guys runs a pretty basic menu of delicious burgers, chippies, hotdogs and other treats. But the true beauty of the burger chain lies in the fact you can chop and change everything on the menu to create your own feed.

Fans across the world have spent years building and finessing unique meals. The best of the best (read: the most ordered) creations are part of the Five Guys secret menu.

In there you’ll find things like the patty melt, nacho fries, burger bowls, the veg BLT and the “animal style” burger — a sneaky nod to another US burger chain that’s yet to make the leap to Australia despite doing several pop-ups over the years.

Ok so now there’s two Five Guys stores in NSW, I think it’s high time the burger chain takes a wee trip down the Hume highway and opens up a spot in Melbourne. Please, my five guys, all I want is to close my eyes and pretend I’m back in the States while I hoover down a dirty burg and a massive shake.