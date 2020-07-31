If you’re looking for a way to spice up your at-home cocktail game, look no further than this fairy floss-flavoured vodka range developed right here in Australia.

Newcastle’s beloved Newy Distillery pride themselves on their ability and passion for creating “amazing high-quality spirits”, according to the Daily Mail. But their most recent venture into the world of fairy floss-flavoured booze really takes it up a notch.

Flavours include orange, spearmint, banana, cola, grape, raspberry, blueberry, bubblegum, caramel and lime, so there’s no shortage of combinations to choose from.

The 700mL bottles will set you back just $50 each, which is not-too-shabby for a high-quality vodka.

To make it even more enticing, the booze is made with 100% local ingredients including high-quality triple distilled Australian wheat vodka, so it’s basically a good way to support a local business while sipping on a martini.

You can add it to a fancy cocktail, mix it with lemonade or just drink it straight, depending on your mood.

Or, if you’re not quite sure where to start, you can check out their cocktail recipes on the website for a little bit of inspiration.

If you’re wondering why the name “Newy Distillery” sounds familiar, it’s because they’re also the legends who brought us those iconic glittery gin that resembles the aurora borealis. They truly are the gift that keeps on giving.

You can order a bottle online via the Newy Distillery website, or in-store at one of the stockists listed on their website.