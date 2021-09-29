Well, the inevitable has finally happened. Eminem has opened up his own pasta-based restaurant in Detroit called ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’. We might not have had this on our 2021 bingo cards, but that’s only because it was probably on our 2002 bingo cards when 8 Mile first dropped.

The eatery – which is very much real and located within spitting distance of the 8 Mile Road trailer park where the iconic semi-autobigraphical movie was filmed – has a short but sweet menu, all based around spaghetti. Really does what it says on the tin, this place.

On the Mom’s Spaghetti menu is a straight-up spaghetti, with the option of adding in meatballs or the vegan option – Rabbit balls. Or you could squish it all between some bread, for the classic mum-can’t-be-fucked special of a ‘Sghetti sandwich. It’s simple, but my god does it sound delicious.

This new brick-and-mortar spag joint comes after Eminem and his team trialled the concept with a few pop ups, which clearly went down better than the dinner Eminem had before his first rap battle.

“The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long,” Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg said in a statement.

And if you really want to wear Mom’s spaghetti on your sweater without having to literally vom on yourself, Eminem has also opened a shop upstairs called The Trailer, which plans to sell spaghetti restaurant merch, as well as dead stock and rare items from his three-decade-long career.

While it’s entirely unfair that we can just yeet over to the US to try some of the Marshall Mathers-approved Mom’s spaghetti, it’s always worth seeing if our American mates can do a pilgrimage trip and send us back a jumper or something.

In the meantime, you may as well make some spag bol and chuck the movie on for a rewatch.