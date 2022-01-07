It’s January and, TBH, it feels like most people’s New Year’s resolutions have boiled down to “literally just getting through” which frankly, same. However, if you fancy taking a crack at going vegan as a bonus resolution this month, Deliveroo’s doing free delivery all Jan on loads of plant-based goodies to help celebrate Veganuary.

This is great news for anyone looking to get experimental with plant-based food, because in my humble opinion, changing up your diet is way fkn easier when you don’t have to go down the rabbit hole of excessively narrative-heavy recipe blogs.

According to Deliveroo, almost 42 per cent of Aussies identify as vegan, veggo, flexitarian or as “meat reducers” (hey-o!), which is a big ‘ol chunk of you.

And, if you’re a die-hard meat fan (like moi) this month is officially the perfect opportunity to try out some of the vegan alternatives your veggo mates are always recommending.

The deal means that more than 1,500 restaurants across the country are offering free-delivery on their plant-based snackerinos for the entire month of January.

That means you can cop faves like Fishbowl’s Shroomami Bowl, Mary’s Southern Fried Cauliflower Burger and Zeus Street Greek’s Zeus Pita Wrap with plant-based lamb — which I for one am deeply curious about — without splurging on delivery.

Deliveroo’s commercial director Jodi Ingham said that back in 2021, more than 500,000 folks around the world committed to Veganuary.

“We couldn’t let Veganuary fly by this year without getting in on the action! With our range of restaurants and plant-based menu items, this was a perfect opportunity to really highlight the breadth and diversity of cuisines available to every customer.

“We hope to see customers trying something new on the menu, or a new restaurant in 2022 – you never know, this could be the time to find your new favourite dish.”

You can score free delivery from participating restaurants until January 31, so it’s officially the perfect time to enter your plant-based era!