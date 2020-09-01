If you’ve absolutely given up on meal prepping at the start of the week, or you’ve just lost all inspiration to cook (which is very fair because this whole year has been exhausting), there’s no shame in turning to The Apps to get a feed. Hell, Deliveroo is even encouraging it now, by taking 20% off a bunch of eateries in Sydney and Adelaide at the top end of the week – that’s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for anyone who isn’t marking time by weeks anymore.

The yum delivery app has just launched ‘Early Week Deals’, where you can cop a healthy little discount of a bunch of options on the first three days of the week. Very good for if you’ve just given up completely, which I’m sure a lot of us have at the moment.

In Sydney, spots like Ogalo, Mary’s in Circular Quay and Newtown, Sabbaba, and Time For Thai in Haymarket are docking 20% off orders with a minimum spend (between $30 and $40, a pretty bog-standard dinner delivery for a sharehouse, really).

Meanwhile, Adelaide punters can choose from cheap feeds from places like Rex Food Bar, Blue & White Café, Dumpling King, Burger Foundry, and Borsa Pasta Cucina. Comfort food? For the start of spring? Groundbreaking.

So if you’ve completely fucked up your meal planning for the week, or you truly just cannot be assed to cook tonight and you absolutely deserve a treat dinner for dealing with another day of Everything All The Time, boot on up your Deliveroo app and get ordering. I know I’ve said it a lot this year, but you deserve it.

It’s like the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm. But in this case you’re the bird who simply has no energy to fend for themselves and the worm is a yum burger or something.

And if you’re feeling a bit guilty about ordering in dinner again, balance out the universe by sending your Melbourne mates a free dessert as well. There you go, everything is in order once again.