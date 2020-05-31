If there’s one trend that I hope stays around post-iso, it’s the turning-things-into-cereal trend. It started out with the viral TikTok cookie cereal trend, and has now evolved into this mini croissant cereal that is literally a carb-lover’s wet dream.

Since the start of isolation we’ve seen cookie cereal, mini pancake cereal, waffle cereal and even cinnamon bun cereal, but the one that really takes the metaphorical cake is this adorable croissant cereal. ICONIC.

Despite being presumably the most popular breakfast food, cereal is bloody boring. I’m sorry but nobody wants a bowl of soggy cornflakes for breakfast when they can sink their teeth into a choccie croissant. Nobody.

But thanks to Sam Schnur of @thenaughtyfork, croissant cereal is now a very real thing.

“Mini BUTTER CROISSANT Cereal! It’s obviously not cereal (more like croissant bites) but I guess I have to continue with the trendy name,” she captioned the how-to video.

Warning: don’t look at her Instagram feed while hungry. Don’t do it. Do not. I warned you.

In addition to looking mouthwateringly delicious, this recipe is also super simple. Unfortunately, we probably shouldn’t use that as an excuse to have it for breakfast every day, but sometimes you deserve chocolate croissant cereal, as a little treat.

Basically, she just adds about 1 teaspoon of Nutella to a small triangle of pastry dough before rolling it into a croissant shape. Then, after a few minutes in the oven (following the regular pastry instructions), she tosses the croissants into a bowl and drizzles with more Nutella.

Who needs milk when you can serve your cereal with Nutella?

If croissant cereal wasn’t quite enticing enough for you, Sam has also cereal-ified other delicious foods like M&M pancakes, Pop-Tarts and cinnamon buns.

If we’ve learned anything from this period of self-isolation, it’s that the world is your oyster and that anything can be cereal if you try hard enough.

Here’s hoping the cereal trend sticks catches on so we can all enjoy a bowl of waffle cereal at our next post-iso brunch date.