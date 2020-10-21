Christmas is overdone at this time of year. There’s no reason to have Christmas-themed products when we haven’t even had Halloween yet, for Christ’s sake (pun intended). But when it comes to the new gingerbread ice cream from Coles, we can tolerate a little bit of unseasonably early Christmas pandering, as a treat.
Two worlds collide: gingerbread and ice cream. Imagine you’re in a tiny German village, and your oma pulls some freshly-baked gingerbread out of the oven to keep you warm from the snow. Now cut to a backyard cricket match during a scorching Aussie summer. This ice cream is that exact combo, combining that Christmassy ginger spice with the coolness of a bowl of ice cream after lunch.
It’s also a heck of a lot easier than attempting to construct your own gingerbread-based dessert for Christmas Day.
Not only are there actual chunks of gingerbread scattered all over the place, but there’s also a caramel ripple running through the ice cream. The new flavour is available for $5 as both a tub and on a stick, with the latter option being chocolate-coated. Better get both just to be safe, hey.
This isn’t the first time Coles has done a gingerbread ice cream for Christmas, but the point is that it’s a limited-edition seasonal treat, so we have to make the most of it while we can. Side note: this year’s batch looks way better than previous ones, just saying.
As part of the wider Christmas range, there’s also pork crackling chips and Rudolph-themed macaroon kits. Sure, Christmas will be different this year, but at least we can scoff on these deliciously kitsch festive treats.
With the new ice cream still out of stock online, we might have to wait a little while until we can get our mitts on it. But that doesn’t mean we can’t snoop around the freezer aisles in case they drop early.
You’d have to be a Grinch to not be salivating at the mere idea of it. Merr’ Chrimmus to all.