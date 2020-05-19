If you’re anything like me, you have spent the entirety of iso developing a concerning cooking habit. Cookware rules everything around me right now, so this Click Frenzy I’m more likely to be spending big on baking stuff than I am on new heels.

It’s the perfect time to invest in quality brands for dirt cheap prices. Well, not necessarily DIRT cheap but far cheaper than usual, you know?

Here are some killer Click Frenzy cooking picks I’ve found.

$40 off a pasta machine, that I absolutely don’t need and yet very much want, is pretty good.

50% off a grillpan? Do I even need a grillpan? OBVIOUSLY THE ANSWER IS YES.

All I do right now is slow cooking. I’ve likely broken my slow cooker by now, to be honest.

One of the best deals you get during Click Frenzy is pots and pans. This stainless steel set is all you really need for cooking, and it’s more than 50% off.

Do I need a bamboo steamer? No. Will I now learn to make dumplings? Also probably no but MAYBE!!

Okay, a knife block of Japanese steel blades that was over $1,000 and is now THREE HUNDRED? If you’ve got the cash, you’d be stupid not to.

I know people who swear by their Nutribullet, so copping one for $20 off in Click Frenzy isn’t too shabby.

$150 bucks off a coffee machine for Click Frenzy? And a highly rated one at that.

9. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

If you’ve always been saving for a KitchenAid, this one could really save you max pennies.

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.