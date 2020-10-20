Prepare thine asses and all major arteries, fair friends in Sydney, for the gut-busting American burger chain Carl’s Jr is headed to town in the coming months. Is it just me or is getting thick as in here?

After a successful launch in Bateau on the Central Coast back in 2016, and a successful expansion into the hearts and tums of people in Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, the US monoliths are opening the first eatery in the Sydney region in early 2021.

The future is filled with Thickburgers, onion rings, and star-shaped chicken nuggets for everyone around Wetherill Park in the city’s western suburbs, where the purveyors of chargrilled treats and heavingly-scooped ice cream milkshakes will be setting up shop. This absolutely calls for a little run of the car to duck out west for a cheeky feed, I reckon.

Western Sydney isn’t the only spot Carl’s Jr plans to continue its thicc burg empire in the new year, either. It’s looking like it’ll be popping up in more spots across metro Sydney and regional NSW as well, and plans to have over 100 stores across the country in the next decade.

The first Sydney Carl’s Jr store is set to be in the Greenway Centre in Wetherill Park, right next door to the Golden Arches and about 15 clicks from Paramatta. If you’re closer to inner Sydney and want to make the pilgrimage out to the Big Star Burger joint, it’ll take you about an hour to get out there – perfect little day trip to go and fill your gob with hefty burgs, if you ask me.

Carl’s Jr in Sydney doesn’t have a confirmed opening date just yet, but we’ll absolutely let you know when that gets locked in.

2021, she’s looking up already, I tell ya what.