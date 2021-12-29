It’s happening. Oh my God, it’s happening. Woolworths is rolling out a limited edition Caramilk flavoured hot cross bun.

Starting today and for a limited time only, Woolies is selling a four-pack of Caramilk Indulgent Hot Cross Buns for a cheeky $4.50. That’s right, hot cross buns that are full of that unique caramel chocolate pizzaz.

And folks, fellas, mates, just take a look at these hi-res pics. My tongue is salivating, my mouth is wide open and my stomach is grumbling like Big Foot if someone woke him up from a dream about this.

Damn, Harold and the boys are eating good tonight.

The new Caramilk flavour will be joined by another new concoction that would probably put a smile on Remy the rat: a pack of buttery brioche hot cross buns filled with Cadbury Milk Chocolate. Yum-TF-o, if I do say so myself.

Look, I know what you’re thinking. How are hot cross buns already popping up on supermarket shelves when it’s still December. But, dear fellow connoisseur of taste, shut up and give these goodies a taste.

According to one user on Twitter, Coles is also selling a savoury hot cross bun filled with Vegemite and shavings of parmesan cheese.

Battle of the supermarkets: Coles ~ Vegemite & Parmesan Cheese Savoury hot cross buns. Woolies ~ Cadbury Caramilk Chips hot cross buns. Imma pass on both…. ???? pic.twitter.com/ympYTrGJUP — Noëlle ????♐???????? (@OZzeeGal) December 28, 2021

People are pretty fkn livid over that flavour online – check out some tweets from the locals below.

Dropped by COLES in Willows Townsville this morning.

Yep, they're selling VEGEMITE hot cross buns!

Asked for the manager, asked him when Coles is bringing out Hot cross hamburger buns!

Felt like showing MY BUN'S, right there and then, especially while Townsville needs sunshine! pic.twitter.com/UVWpT25sWb — Thorn In Bureaucrats Ass (@Me_JinPing_CCN) December 29, 2021

At least WOOLWORTHS never had VEGEMITE hot cross buns, but hey, FFS, Its not even JANUARY! pic.twitter.com/JxPvMjfOto — Thorn In Bureaucrats Ass (@Me_JinPing_CCN) December 29, 2021

I see people are upset about hot cross buns already being in stores but please consider the following 1. Hot Cross Buns are delicious

2. No one asked you to be the food police — Rach Danderfield (@danderfield) December 26, 2021

On the shelves this morning. I have no words … ???????? pic.twitter.com/0kayIKDRrQ — ????????Melissa Sue Neilsen (@miss_melissasue) December 26, 2021

Personally, I’m not sure how I feel about a non-sweet and fruitless hot cross bun. I guess you and I will just have to try it for ourselves.

Anyway, and for those heathens who don’t enjoy God’s new snacks of choice, the traditional range of hot cross buns is also available. I’m talking, fruitless, fruit, and mini-sized classics, along with hot cross buns stuffed with Cadbury Milk Chocolate, and ones coated with apple and cinnamon and made with 100% Australian sourced Pink Lady apples.

Happy pre-mature Easter to my belly.