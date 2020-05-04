Ever had a bit of chocolate and thought ‘you know what, I’ll have a whole row’, only to end up having the entire block and wishing for 49 more?

Firstly, same.

Secondly, this following announcement is for us… Cadbury has just released a ‘Marble Lover’s Pack’, which features 50 literal blocks of the blessed stuff. Sweet-tooths unite.

The mammoth bundle of joy comes with 50 x 173g Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble Blocks, and will ensure that you’ll never run out of the sweet, sweet stuff again.

If that wasn’t enough, Cadbury’s thrown in a polo, so the unwavering supporters of the nation can flex how much you love Marble chocolate at house parties. NYFW is quaking.

Cadbury put Marble chocolate back on the shelves last month after a valiant campaign from Marble-cravers.

“We’ve created this bespoke offer with loyal Marble fans in mind who have championed the block’s return,” a Cadbury spokesperson said. “It’s the ultimate pack for Marble fans looking to stock up, now that their favourite chocolate block has returned to Aussie pantries!”

There are only 20 ‘Marble Lover’s Packs’ going ’round – I repeat, 20 – so, if you froth the stuff, head on over to Cadbury’s official store here to secure your own mini chocolate factory full of Marble goodness.