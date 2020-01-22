If you’re looking for something to fill the void left by ye ol’ Caramilk (I look on the shelves every single time I’m at the supermarket and it’s literally always sold out), I have just the snack for your deserving tum: Cadbury has just released the iconic Creme Eggs in ice cream stick form. I’m eggstatic to share this with you. What a time to be alive.

The Cadbury Creme Egg ice cream stick is on shelves now, so, I mean, if you were planning on pulling a sickie and ditching work, now would probably be the best time.

You can grab a Cadbury Creme Egg ice cream stick 4 pack at Woolies for $8.50. They’re only gracing us with their presence for a limited time, so go, my friend! Run wild! Be free!

Here’s some more product info, if you’re a stickler for detail, but, I mean, there’s not much else to say aside from – they’ll taste fucking fab and we deserve to eat all of them right now. Every single one.

Bon appétit, sis.