In delicious news (and a lovely timeline cleanse), one of the greatest lunchbox snacks is returning to shops next month. You better believe I’m talking about our collective crunchy boyfriend, Burger Man.

The news of the saucy boy’s return broke in mid-February, but now we’ve got the hard word on the date you’ll be able to pick up a packet (or 10) of these delectable lads.

Burger Man chippies will be back on shelves exclusively in Woolies from February 28. And knowing full well there’s no point trying to fix what isn’t broken, the puffy pals will have the same beloved flavour we used to lick off our fingers at recess.

Bags of the burgie blokes will set you back $3.00 a pop, and I simply cannot wait to hoover down a few bags of these as soon as I spy them in my local shops. I’ll be that person who’s snacking away in the store while I’m doing my weekly shop, I don’t even care.

Where the fuck did burger man chips go — t (@phantastictung) June 27, 2017

feel like pure shit just want Burger Man chips back — ur mom (@lisaxqi) June 16, 2019

It’s been a long six years since Burger Man chips were discontinued, but Mark Fryday (omg) from Snack Brands Australia said they’ve been so stoked on how well the news has been received by the Burger Man masses.

“We have been thrilled to see the excitement and anticipation by Australian fans over the last week about Burger Man returning,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“Today, we can confirm they will be back on shelves from Monday, ready for old and new fans to enjoy the Original Saucee flavour of Burger Man.”

First, it was the Tasty Toobs, now it’s yummy Burger Man chips. What’s next? Bisc& bickies? Incredi-bites? Fruity Bix bars? Fruity Metres? Putting Tazos back in chippie packets?

If they are bringing back Burger Man chips can Space food sticks be next PLEASE — Desiree (@rabbitohslover) February 15, 2022

Please for the love of God if you’re going to do anything, bring back Tazos already.