Friends, the day has come. The ultimate sign that the country is healing and once again ready to be a whole entity again. Bunnings stores across Victoria have announced the return of the weekend snags. It’s happening, I cannot believe it.

After being suspended way back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country, the celebratory sausage sizzle at Bunnings – a mainstay weekend tradition of Aussies – has a date to return to Victoria.

And that date, my onions-and-sauce-loving friends, is November 14.

READ MORE HELL YEAH: The Blessed Bunnings Sausage Sizzle Is Returning To NSW After 28 Weeks In Exile

Yep, from Saturday, November 14 the fabled marquee tents and trestle tableswill return to the outside of selected stores in regional Victoria, with the rich scent of snags turning and onion sizzling on the barbeque wafting across suburbs for the first time in nearly eight months.

God, I swear I can smell it already.

For those of us in metro Melbourne who have been hanging out to return to the sacred Saturday morning tradition of scoffing a snag smothered in sauce one-handed while you try and find where the fuck they keep the plugs, Bunnings is anticipating rolling the snags and sauces back out by early December. We’ve made it this far, what’s another couple of weeks, right?

READ MORE The OG Bunnings Jingle Demo Has Been Hiding On Soundcloud For Years And We Missed It By 10%

Picture this: it’s 10am on a Saturday, you’ve finally dragged yourself out of bed and remembered you locked yourself in for a day of gardening with the housemates. You nip down to your local, whistling that damn jingle as you wander over to the doors, and then you see it.

Sandra and Glen from the local footy club are there, waiting, in their best aprons and a bain-marie of freshly-cooked snags.

You tap your pocket, the change is safe in there. Onions on the bottom, sauce and mustard on top, a tidy $2.50 for a belter of a mid-morning meal. Glen gives you a knowing smize (the mask might hide his mouth but doesn’t hide those crinkly smile lines) as he fishes an extra-cold can of Coke from the bottom of the plastic tub.

Absolute bliss.