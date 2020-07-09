Rejoice snag-lovers: Bunnings sausage sizzles are expected to make a grand comeback back this month, with some selected stores confirmed to whip out the barbecues as early as this weekend. That’s right, nature is healing and some lucky folk’ll be able to sniff ye ol’ snags in the air in a matter of days.

Deb Pool, Bunnings’ Chief Operating Officer, confirmed that selected stores in Tasmania and Northern Territory will commence trial sizzles over the weekend.

“The return will start off at selected stores in Tasmania and the Northern Territory this weekend,” she noted, “where we will trial a new layout that promotes physical distancing and includes increased personal hygiene processes, above and beyond the normal processes.”

Depending on the success of the Tasmania and Northern Territory trial runs, Pool notes, Bunnings will be looking to relaunch the sizzles in NSW, Queensland, ACT, WA and SA by the end of the month (pending lockdown restrictions, of course).

“We’re really excited to be starting the process of bringing them back in places where restrictions have eased.”

“While we know they will be excited by this return, as are we, we’d just ask everyone to continue to be patient and respect the guidelines.”

Our beloved Bunnings sausage sizzles came to a halt mid-March, as COVID-19 reared its ugly head.

What a highly-anticipated reunion this will be.